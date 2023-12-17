HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at HNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

