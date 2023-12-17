Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
