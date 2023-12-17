Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 167.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

