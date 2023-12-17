Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 559,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,304. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a P/E ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -6,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 33.2% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $121,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

