Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.