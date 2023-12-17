Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Reduced by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.