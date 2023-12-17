Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue None Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of HST opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

