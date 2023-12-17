Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
Hotel Chocolat Group plc engages in the manufacture and retail chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It also offers hot chocolate makers under the Velvetiser name, as well as sells wine, beer, gin, vodka, and other spirits through a network of owned and third-party stores, as well as through online subscription.
