Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,429.0 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDJF remained flat at $9.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

