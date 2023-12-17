HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.