HSBC Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.93.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.15 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

