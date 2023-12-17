Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

