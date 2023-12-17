Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
