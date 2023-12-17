Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.87. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

