Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 405 ($5.08) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hunting Price Performance

Hunting Company Profile

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

