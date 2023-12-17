Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 405 ($5.08) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.
