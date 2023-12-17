Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,499 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 727,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 441,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,183,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 183,597 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 387.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 131,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

