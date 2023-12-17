Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,747 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

