Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,811 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

