Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

