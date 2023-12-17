Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

