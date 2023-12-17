Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,440,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.52 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

