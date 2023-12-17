Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

