Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $468.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

