Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $268.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.24 and a 52 week high of $269.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.