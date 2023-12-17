Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,259.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.