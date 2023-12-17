Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $908.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

