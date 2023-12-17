ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 4,202,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,611 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

