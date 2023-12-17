iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $3.75. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 47,739 shares trading hands.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

