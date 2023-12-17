IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IDT by 2,426.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 277,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,340. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.