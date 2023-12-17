Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $258.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

