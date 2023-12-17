Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

