Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

