Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Illumina stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.