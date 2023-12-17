Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Immunic Stock Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 159,973 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 600,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

