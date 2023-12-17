Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 159,973 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Stock Up 2.7 %

IMUX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 600,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.