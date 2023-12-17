Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Immutep has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
