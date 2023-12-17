Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Immutep alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immutep

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immutep Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Immutep has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

About Immutep

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.