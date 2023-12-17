Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Immutep Trading Up 17.5 %

IMMP opened at $2.49 on Friday. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

