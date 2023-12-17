Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in November

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock remained flat at $20.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Imperial Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

