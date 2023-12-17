Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 7.1% in November

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,422. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

