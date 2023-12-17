INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

INDUS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INDHF remained flat at C$22.00 on Friday. INDUS has a one year low of C$22.00 and a one year high of C$25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.76.

Get INDUS alerts:

About INDUS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.