INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
INDUS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INDHF remained flat at C$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76. INDUS has a twelve month low of C$22.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.
INDUS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than INDUS
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.