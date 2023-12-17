INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:INDHF remained flat at C$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76. INDUS has a twelve month low of C$22.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

