Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in November

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

