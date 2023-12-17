Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in November

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
