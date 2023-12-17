Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,360,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 34,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

