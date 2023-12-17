Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innoviz Technologies

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.