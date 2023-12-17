Insider Buying: Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Purchases £28,814.02 in Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Greene purchased 2,881,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,814.02 ($36,171.25).

Shares of Great Southern Copper stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.40. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £6.12 million and a PE ratio of -240.00.

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

