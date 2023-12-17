Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,376.89.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 4,700 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,805.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 7,600 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,240.00.

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Valeura Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. Analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5852632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

