Insider Buying: Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) SVP Purchases $18,654.00 in Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) SVP Robert G. Gleeson acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Shares of WMK stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.
Weis Markets Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMK. StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
