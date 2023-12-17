Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CFO Sells 17,991 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

About Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,404 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $826,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.