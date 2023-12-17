Insider Selling: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Senior Officer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Sieffert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00.

Michael Sieffert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$4,070.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,300 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$5,525.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Sieffert sold 3,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$14,175.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$4,000.00.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVE GPV traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of C$2.27 and a one year high of C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$107.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.97.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.13). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of C$11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

