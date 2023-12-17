Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). 25,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 113,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Insig AI Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of -0.40.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

