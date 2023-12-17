Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

