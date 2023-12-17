Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.57

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.57 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40.44 ($0.51). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 8,695 shares.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.
